Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

PB opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

