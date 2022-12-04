Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 309,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

