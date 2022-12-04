Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 538 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Resources Connection Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RGP opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $649.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maltzan Marco Von acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.