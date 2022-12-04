Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,448 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 579,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 234,713 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $703.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.19. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

