Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in United Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $43.89 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.