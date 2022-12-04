Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

BIO opened at $419.06 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $770.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.61.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

