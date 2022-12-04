Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,557 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 0.5 %

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $20.82 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $862.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

