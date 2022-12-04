Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSTM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in HealthStream by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HealthStream by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $781.67 million, a P/E ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

