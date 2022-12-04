Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $13,623,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after buying an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

