Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 16.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

PBI stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $687.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.33. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

