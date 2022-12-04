Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Shares of TAP opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

