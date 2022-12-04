Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,198,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 147.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 28.6% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 214,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $987,125. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

