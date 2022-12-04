Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

