Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,687.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,248.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,234.69. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

