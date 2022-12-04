Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,369 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimco Realty Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.61 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.84%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

