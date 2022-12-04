Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZLAB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Zai Lab by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 481.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zai Lab Stock Performance

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.