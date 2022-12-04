Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $576,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Grady Summers bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at $834,970.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 54,246 shares of company stock worth $190,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:ARLO opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.58. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Raymond James cut their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

