Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.02 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

