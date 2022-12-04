Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.03 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $222.66 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

