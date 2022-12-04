Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,147 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 93.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $14,553,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,052 shares of company stock valued at $586,905 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

