Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In other Central Pacific Financial news, COO Arnold D. Martines purchased 5,000 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a market cap of $574.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

