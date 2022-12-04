Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.12 Million Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.38. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $127.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

CRMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens cut their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

