Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.14 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,595 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 341.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 567.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 166,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 141,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

