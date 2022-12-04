Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.17 Million Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

