Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.20 Million Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

