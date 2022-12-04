Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BXP opened at $70.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

