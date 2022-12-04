Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cameco by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

