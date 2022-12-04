Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $977,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in WestRock were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in WestRock by 4.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in WestRock by 28.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

