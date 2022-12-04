Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $985,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,837 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 61,919 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.03.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

