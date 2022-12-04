Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Insider Activity at TrueBlue

In other news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $106,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TrueBlue Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $575.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.