Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,886 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 715,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 87,565 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in NiSource by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,238,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,002,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NiSource by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after buying an additional 1,332,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NiSource by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 999,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after buying an additional 255,062 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

