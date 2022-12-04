Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PTC by 69.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in PTC by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $448,385.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,430,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,844,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,507 shares of company stock valued at $34,466,469 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $126.47 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $133.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

