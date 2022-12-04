Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Loews by 5,286.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth about $12,899,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Loews by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after buying an additional 165,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews Dividend Announcement

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.85. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.