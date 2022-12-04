Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,267 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after purchasing an additional 214,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,582,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,559,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $765.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $642,583.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,508.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFBK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.