Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,453 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 24.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hibbett by 91.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $848.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.69. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $78.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

