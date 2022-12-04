Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,520 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 38.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,718,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after acquiring an additional 477,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 79.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,226,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,952,000 after buying an additional 68,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $614.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.92.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

