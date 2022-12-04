Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,751 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 807.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $333.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.13 and a 200 day moving average of $282.62. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.