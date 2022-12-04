Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,811 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,417,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,770 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 93.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 155,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.02 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $772.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,036 shares of company stock valued at $818,950. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

