Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 18,268 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in APA were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $47.11 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

