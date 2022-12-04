Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,082 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Teleflex by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $242.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

