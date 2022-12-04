Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,371 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Snap-on by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Snap-on by 48.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $244.96 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $245.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $950,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

