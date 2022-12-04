Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 25,819 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,819 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.80 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

