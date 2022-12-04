Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 262 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 594.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 142,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of UHT stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $742.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Articles

