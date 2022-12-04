Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,705 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

