Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,776 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $129.96 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.55.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

