Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 340 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Insteel Industries by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 63.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $580.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIIN. Sidoti upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

