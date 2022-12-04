Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,139 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $526.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently -22.94%.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.75.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

