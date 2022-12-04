Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,215 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $137.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

