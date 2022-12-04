Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 438 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 36.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.