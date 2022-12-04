Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,988 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $97.19 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.47.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.78.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.